Advertisement

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.
Chris Rodriguez UK Football Preseason Practice 2020 Photo by Jacob Noger - UK Football
Chris Rodriguez UK Football Preseason Practice 2020 Photo by Jacob Noger - UK Football(UK Athletics)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time this preseason, the Kentucky football team strapped on their shoulder pads for their third practice.

With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry. They practiced three times this week, they will get in four practices next week and five practices the following week.

Despite the oddities of social distancing and masks during practice, Mark Stoops saw little apprehension from his Wildcats.

“No I didn’t because the first play of team run I wasn’t too pleased because they ran the ball right down our throat,” said Stoops. “First play with pads on and they hit it right downhill on us. I like to see that from an offensive standpoint. I did not like to see it from a defensive standpoint. I don’t see nay difference in our players at all as far as practicing.”

“Of course, we’re all taking the virus every serious outside of football and I respect what’s going on with all that,” said offensive lineman Drake Jackson. “But when we hit the football field, we’re football players and we’re going out there to play football. That’s what’s on our mind, going out there and practicing. Of course, when we’re gathered up, we’ve got our masks up and we’re conscious about it, but when we’re on the field I’m not thinking about anything other than the game and what we are doing out there.”

Kentucky has Sunday off before returning to practice on Monday.

Mark Stoops did note after Saturday’s practice that two of his players tested positive for COVID-19 last week and one was removed from practice through contact tracing.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

ECU moves all undergraduate courses online for fall semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
University residence halls will move-out this week ending on Aug. 30. The university says they will work with international students, student athletes, and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus.

Sports

Logan County Still In The Red

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
WV Dept. of Education Releases Saturday Night Metric Calendar

Sports

Patriots Getting Ready For 2020

Updated: 23 hours ago
George Washington is preparing for 2020 season opener at Jefferson

VOD Recordings

GW Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: 23 hours ago
GW High School Football WV

Latest News

VOD Recordings

Ironton vs. Jackons Ohio HS Scrimmage

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
Ironton Vs. Jackson In Ohio HS Scrimmage

Sports

Ironton & Jackson Scrimmage Friday Night

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
The Tigers and Ironmen scrimmaged Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

Local

All Conference USA Fall Sports Moved To Spring Except Football

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
All CUSA fall sports moved to spring of 2021

Sports

No Fans At Kentucky Derby Next Month

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
No fans will be allowed at 2020 Kentucky Derby next month in Louisville.

Sports

NCAA approves extra year of eligibilty for fall athletes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to 2020 fall athletes

Sports

Unbeaten Tomcats Honored Thursday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Ashland Tomcats Receive Just Desserts Thursday