Logan County Still In The Red

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The odds of starting the high school fall sports season in Logan County on time are getting smaller every day as the latest WV Department of Education metric map has them listed as red. This means from a sports perspective that all school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended until the yellow level is maintained on a seven-day rolling basis. Lincoln County is in the orange which signifies athletic and extracurricular activities are limited to controlled practices/activities only. All other counties in our viewing area are either green or yellow which means practices can continue. Here’s the list of those counties.

Yellow -- Kanawha, Boone, Putnam, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Roane, Raleigh and Mingo

Green -- Wayne, Wyoming, Fayette and Clay

https://wvde.us/school-reentry-metrics-protocols/

The metric map released a week from tonight will signify if high schools in those particular counties can begin fall high school sports.

