Advertisement

Logan County Still In The Red

WV Dept. of Education Releases Saturday Night Metric Calendar
WV Department of Education releases latest school re-entry metrics Saturday night
WV Department of Education releases latest school re-entry metrics Saturday night(WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The odds of starting the high school fall sports season in Logan County on time are getting smaller every day as the latest WV Department of Education metric map has them listed as red. This means from a sports perspective that all school-related athletic and extracurricular activities are suspended until the yellow level is maintained on a seven-day rolling basis. Lincoln County is in the orange which signifies athletic and extracurricular activities are limited to controlled practices/activities only. All other counties in our viewing area are either green or yellow which means practices can continue. Here’s the list of those counties.

Yellow -- Kanawha, Boone, Putnam, Cabell, Mason, Jackson, Roane, Raleigh and Mingo

Green -- Wayne, Wyoming, Fayette and Clay

https://wvde.us/school-reentry-metrics-protocols/

The metric map released a week from tonight will signify if high schools in those particular counties can begin fall high school sports.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Patriots Getting Ready For 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago
George Washington is preparing for 2020 season opener at Jefferson

VOD Recordings

GW Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: 6 hours ago
GW High School Football WV

VOD Recordings

Ironton vs. Jackons Ohio HS Scrimmage

Updated: 22 hours ago
Ironton Vs. Jackson In Ohio HS Scrimmage

Sports

Ironton & Jackson Scrimmage Friday Night

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
The Tigers and Ironmen scrimmaged Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

Latest News

Local

All Conference USA Fall Sports Moved To Spring Except Football

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
All CUSA fall sports moved to spring of 2021

Sports

No Fans At Kentucky Derby Next Month

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
No fans will be allowed at 2020 Kentucky Derby next month in Louisville.

Sports

NCAA approves extra year of eligibilty for fall athletes

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:59 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
NCAA grants extra year of eligibility to 2020 fall athletes

Sports

Unbeaten Tomcats Honored Thursday

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
Ashland Tomcats Receive Just Desserts Thursday

Sports

MU Women’s Basketball Releases 2020-21 Schedule

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
|
By Scott Hall
MU Women To Play Big Non-Conference Games This Season

Sports

Former Herd star ready for prime time

Updated: Aug. 20, 2020 at 8:36 PM EDT
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Former Herd star coaching at Kentucky powerhouse Frederick Douglass High School