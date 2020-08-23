Advertisement

March against child abuse held in Ironton

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A group of activists took their message to the streets of Ironton Saturday to march against child abuse and trafficking.

The group says the march was just the first of several events they plan to hold in order to normalize talking about what they call sensitive issues.

“We are here to break the silence and get the voices heard of all the children and all the victims that have not been able to tell their stories,” said organizer Ally Kay Douglas. “They have not been able to speak their minds and let themselves be heard. We are here to break the silence. We are here to make a change. We’re here to save our children.”

