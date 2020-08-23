Advertisement

Ohio firefighter in ‘very bad shape’ after crash involving drunk driver, fire department says

A New Miami firefighter is in “very bad shape” after his car was hit by a drunk driver, according to a Facebook post by the department.
A New Miami firefighter is in “very bad shape” after his car was hit by a drunk driver, according to a Facebook post by the department.(AP)
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A New Miami firefighter is in “very bad shape” after his car was hit by a drunk driver, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The post from the New Miami Fire department says firefighter Dusty Cook’s car was hit head-on.

Cook is now on a ventilator after aspirating during a surgery to remove his spleen, the post states.

Cook was scheduled to have surgery on Saturday for his broken legs, the post reads.

