Ohio firefighter in ‘very bad shape’ after crash involving drunk driver, fire department says

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A New Miami firefighter is in “very bad shape” after his car was hit by a drunk driver, according to a Facebook post by the department.

The post from the New Miami Fire department says firefighter Dusty Cook’s car was hit head-on.

Cook is now on a ventilator after aspirating during a surgery to remove his spleen, the post states.

Cook was scheduled to have surgery on Saturday for his broken legs, the post reads.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.