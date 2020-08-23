Advertisement

Pinch Fire Chief remembered as founding member and 25 years of service

Firefighters at the department say Allen was a veteran who served in the Korean War.
By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:15 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Pinch community is mourning the loss of retired Fire Chief, Bill Allen.

Pinch firetrucks use the driveway where Fire Chief Bill Allen’s name is written on a plaque. Firefighters say he helped pay for it. It’s just on of the ways Chief Allen contributed to the Pinch Fire Department.

Former Chief Sonny Wagoner mourns his mentor.

"I was fire chief after Bill Allen," said Wagoner.

Chief Allen was one of the 12 founding members of the fire department in 1959.

Now a black piece of fabric lines the station commemorating his 25 dedicated years as chief from 1975 to 2000.

"His family and the the Pinch Fire Department and his church was his life," said Wagoner.

Chief Wagoner remembers a story about his friend.

“We had a young lady that was injured in an automobile accident in ’79,” said Wagoner. When they got to the scene, they did not have the tools save her. After that, Chief BAllen and his crew decided to fundraiser to change that.

“We stood out with buckets with the Women’s Club and started early in the morning,” said Wagoner.

By 5 p.m that evening, they had raised over $4,500 dollars.

“It was enough to buy rescue tools,” said Wagoner. “The girl that had the accident passed away because they could not get her out of the vehicle.”

Chief Wagoner remembers his friend well and so does the department he founded as the flag stands at half staff in front of it.

While they may have lost a leader, his plaque, and his memory will always be with the Pinch Fire Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

