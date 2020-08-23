Advertisement

Woman arrested on drug charges in Milton

A woman faces drug charges in Milton, W.Va.
A woman faces drug charges in Milton, W.Va.(wsaz)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Milton on several drug charges after police say they found her with cocaine, heroin, and pills.

Milton Police say they were responding to a disturbance at Sue Terrace when they came across Amanda Morrison, 6, from Milton.

While officers were speaking with her, they say they noticed something stuffed in her pocket.

When officers asked what it was, they say Morrison took out a large baggy filled with drugs.

Police say the baggy had 2.25 ounces of powder cocaine, a half ounce of crack cocaine, heroin and 30 ecstasy pills.

Morrison was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and taken to Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law

UK students discuss possible football fan experience

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By John Lowe
A UK spokesperson says that physical distancing will likely lead to a reduced capacity.

Breaking

Lincoln County reports first COVID-19 death

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to a social media post from the health department, a 59-year-old man died from the virus.

Breaking

Police: Shooting inside Fayette Mall in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and WSAZ News Staff
Lexington police say there has been a shooting at Fayette Mall. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Local

3-day-old infant among new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Overall, Kentucky stands at 43,529 total cases, and says the new reports are at a plateau, but are still not going down.

Latest News

Local

3 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 637 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 4 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,978 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,802 cases reported statewide.

Regional

Ohio firefighter in ‘very bad shape’ after crash involving drunk driver, fire department says

Updated: 5 hours ago
A New Miami firefighter is in “very bad shape” after his car was hit by a drunk driver, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Regional

Woman wanted after attempting to murder an officer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Investigators say she could be in Carter, Rowan or Bath counties.

Local

COVID-19 W.VA. l 2 new deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
The DHHR reports two new COVID-19 related deaths.

Local

March against child abuse held in Ironton

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A group of activists took their message to the streets of Ironton Saturday to march against child abuse and trafficking.

Video

Ironton march against child abuse

Updated: 21 hours ago
Activists marched in Ironton Saturday to stand against child abuse and trafficking.