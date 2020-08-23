Woman arrested on drug charges in Milton

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested Sunday in Milton on several drug charges after police say they found her with cocaine, heroin, and pills.

Milton Police say they were responding to a disturbance at Sue Terrace when they came across Amanda Morrison, 6, from Milton.

While officers were speaking with her, they say they noticed something stuffed in her pocket.

When officers asked what it was, they say Morrison took out a large baggy filled with drugs.

Police say the baggy had 2.25 ounces of powder cocaine, a half ounce of crack cocaine, heroin and 30 ecstasy pills.

Morrison was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance and taken to Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.

