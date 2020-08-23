Advertisement

Woman wanted after attempting to murder an officer

Law enforcement describes Molly Stephens as "armed and dangerous."
Law enforcement describes Molly Stephens as "armed and dangerous."(WKYT/Owingsville Police Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Investigators in Bath County are searching for a woman after she fired shots at a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop.

According to a social media post from Owingsville Police, the Bath County Sheriff’s Department is searching for Molly Stephens.

Officers say that while Bath County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Davidson checked on a suspicious vehicle on Bypass Road in Salt Lick Saturday, he was assaulted by the driver. While Davidson was trying to apprehend the driver, Stephens obtained a handgun and fired shots at Davidson.

Stephens fled the scene in a white 2016 Nissan Rouge. Investigators say she is believed to be in Carter, Rowan or Bath counties and that she also goes by “Molly Jackson.”

Officers say if you see Stephens or know of her whereabouts, to call 911 immediately.

