13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gallia County

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Gallia County.

The Gallia County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

It reports that seven cases are connected to current cases, which includes active outbreaks.

Overall, there have been 125 cases – 56 of which remain active.

The county has had two virus-related deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.