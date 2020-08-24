Advertisement

13 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gallia County

Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Gallia County, Ohio.
Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Gallia County, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Thirteen new COVID-19 cases are reported in Gallia County.

The Gallia County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

It reports that seven cases are connected to current cases, which includes active outbreaks.

Overall, there have been 125 cases – 56 of which remain active.

The county has had two virus-related deaths.

