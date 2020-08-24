23-month-old among 6 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Six new COVID-19 cases are reported in Greenup County.

The Greenup County Health Department made that announcement Monday.

The newest cases involve a 48-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, a 54-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, a 5-year-old boy and a 23-month-old boy. All are isolating at home.

Overall, the county has had 183 positive cases. Fifty of them remain active, and 131 have recovered.

The county has had two COVID-19-related deaths.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.