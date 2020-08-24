Additional death related to COVID-19 pandemic reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed a new coronavirus-related death Monday.

According to DHHR officials, a 59-year-old man from Lincoln County has passed away.

As of 10:00 a.m., there have been 398,479 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,312 total cases and 179 deaths.

1,748 cases of COVID-19 are still considered active in the state.

Officials say 7,385 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (767), Boone (128), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (490), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (256), Jackson (190), Jefferson (324), Kanawha (1,225), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (439), Marion (208), Marshall (135), Mason (84), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,060), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (43), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (135), Putnam (247), Raleigh (325), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (101), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (227), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).

