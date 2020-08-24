Advertisement

Back-to-school plan altered in Boone County

Boone County Board of Education members have revised the school re-entry plan for this year.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Plans are changing for the way students in Boone County will return to school.

In a 3-2 vote, students come back in groups, according to last name two days a week.

The original plan had students going to class in-person four days with one day of remote learning. It also had a staggered return for the first week. However, this plan of staggering when students will be in the classroom will now last for several weeks.

The board plans to revisit the current plan the first week in October.

The first group will come back in for classes on Mondays and Tuesdays. The second group will come back for in-person classes on Thursdays, and Fridays Wednesday will be used as a cleaning day.

School in West Virginia begins on Sept. 8.

Boone County is currently listed as being in the yellow based on the state’s color-coding map that determines when students can return to in-person class.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

