LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There has been a COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home in Logan.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Trinity Health Care of Logan has 87 positive residents, 55 positive staff and five deaths.

This is as of Sunday, August 23.

