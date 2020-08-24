Advertisement

Doctors urge importance of flu shots during COVID-19 pandemic

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) -The upcoming flu season is expected to coincide with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and doctors are urging everyone over 6 months of age to get a flu shot to help protect themselves and their communities.

“Here in America, about 40,000 people die from the flu or flu-like complications,” said Dr. Jim Meadows. “The number I can compare that to is the number of people who die from breast cancer. It’s about the same.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 60 percent of U.S. adults plan to get a flu shot this fall, while just 45 percent of U.S. adults got vaccinated during the 2018-2019 influenza season.

“There’s a recommendation to have it done sooner than in the past. The flu usually runs from October to March. So, if you get the shot it takes about two weeks to become effective,” Dr. Meadows said.

CVS and Walgreens are offering walk-in and scheduled appointments to get a flu shot.

During the initial two weeks after receiving the flu vaccine, some may experience symptoms as your body's antibodies develop to build immunity.

“Everyone should get a flu shot. The flu is very deadly and COVID-19 has added another layer to that. You want to keep out of the hospital and out of the ER,” said Dr. Meadows.

Southern Ohio Medical Center will offer flu vaccines beginning Sept. 1.

