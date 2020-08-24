Four additional cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Meigs County Health Department says they have four more cases of the coronavirus.

According to the health department, two women in the 70 to 79 year old age range, two women between 50 and 59 years old and a woman between 30-39 years old have coronavirus. None of them are in the hospital.

Meigs County has 23 active cases and 86 total (71 confirmed, 15 probable) since April.

61 people have recovered.

