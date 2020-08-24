Gov. Beshear announces new COVID-19 eviction relief fund

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - While announcing a new executive order Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said, “Kentuckians cannot be healthy at home without a home.”

Gov. Beshear says the state will be dedicating $15 million of the federal coronavirus relief fund to create the ‘healthy at home eviction relief fund.’

The governor says the fund will be another source of aid to help people in these types of negotiations to provide some relief to keep them in their homes and reimburse eligible landlords for missed rent payments and give them some advance rent.

Kentuckians can begin to submit applications for the relief fund beginning on September 8, Gov. Beshear says.

“Today we are announcing a series of steps to provide time before an eviction process begins,” Gov. Beshear said.

Under the executive order, landlords must give tenants 30 days’ notice of their intent to evict for nonpayment of rent.

During that 30 days the landlord and tenant must meet and confer. Officials say this gives landlords and tenants a chance to work out agreements.

Also, no penalties, late fees or interest can be charged relating to nonpayment of rent from March 6 through Dec 31

Gov. Beshear also shared a coronavirus legal aid helpline Monday during the press conference.

You can find help here or by calling the 24/7 toll-free helpline at 833-540-0342.

Gov. Beshear reported 373 new COVID-19 cases Monday, bringing Kentucky’s total number of positive cases to 43,899.

The state’s positivity rate is currently sitting at 4.77 percent.

There were four reported COVID-19 deaths on Monday. 855 lives have now been lost to the pandemic in Kentucky.

As of Monday, 564 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 149 are in the ICU and 82 are on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear says 822,904 have been tested for the virus in the Commonwealth and 9,544 patients have recovered.

The governor also gave an update on K-12 schools Monday. Gov. Beshear says 31 districts have had at least one positive COVID-19 case.

Gov. Beshear says the state will not overturn the decision by KHSAA to allow fall sports.

Gov. Beshear is calling on all high school programs to ask for coronavirus testing.

