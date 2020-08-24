Advertisement

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 3:53 PM EDT
(CNN) - As children head back to school, new coronavirus numbers are causing concern for parents.

There has been a 90% increase in the number of COVID-19 among children in the United States in the last several weeks, according to data released by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.

“We’ve had 90 deaths in children in the United States already, in just a few months,” Dr. Sean O’Leary,Vice Chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infection Diseases, said.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is rare among children, but O’Leary says it is still important to take the virus seriously.

The symptoms of COVID-19 are the same in children as they are in everyone else -- cough, shortness of breath and fever -- just to name a few.

Pediatricians say other key signs to watch for include any difficulty in breathing, a rash that spreads quickly, lack of energy and problems keeping a child awake.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says that while children represented only about 9% of all cases in states reporting cases by age, over 400,000 children have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

