Ironton students return to school, some opting for in-person learning five days a week

IRONTON, Ohio. (WSAZ) - More students headed back to the classroom Monday. It was the first day of school for Ironton students in Lawrence County, Ohio.

Students wore masks into school and kept their distance. It was a much different sight than years past, but one thing remained the same; students who chose in-person learning are in school all five days of the school week.

“We felt like we needed to make every single day count with our students and that really drove our decision-making process,” said Superintendent Joe Geletka.

It’s a decision Geletka says needed to happen to make up for lost time last year. Many parents agree with the decision.

“She’s very social and she’s excited to see her friends,” said Grandparent Teresa Dean. “So, we’re happy she’s going back to school.”

“I know it’s going to look different,” said Parent Jamie Elkins. “Everything is different. So, we would rather give them as much normalcy as possible. Their teachers want them to be here, so we want them to be here.”

Returning to the classroom comes with some changes. Classroom space must be cleaned regularly, students will stay in class to eat breakfast and lunch, and no visitors. It is a strict plan and some parents say they’re happy the school is handling it, instead of them.

“I didn’t go to school to become a teacher for a reason and neither did my wife and neither did my mother-in-law and any caregiver out there,” said Elkins. “It’s a tough job.”

Geletka says he’s confident Ironton Local Schools can teach in a safe manner and move students’ education forward.

