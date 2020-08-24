Advertisement

Kentucky high schools can keep practicing for fall

Governor Beshear states "we are not going to overturn" KHSAA decision
Governor Andy Beshear says Monday he will not overturn KHSAA decision from last week that athletes can start fall sports on August 24th
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - It’s still game on for fall sports in the state of Kentucky. During his Monday press conference Governor Andy Beshear said “we’re not going to overturn that decision, and it’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision.” He’s referring to the Thursday decision made by the KHSAA to begin sports practices for the fall Monday August 24th and competitions can begin the week of September 7th.

Governor Beshear also stated they need people all over Kentucky to take responsibility to make good and wise decisions and it is incumbent on superintendents and coaches to make those. He said “full transparency will be required.”

