Lincoln County reports first COVID-19 death

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Lincoln County Health Department announced Sunday evening that the county has reported its first COVID-19-related death.

According to a social media post from the health department, a 59-year-old man died from the virus.

The health department says he was first reported as positive to the health department on August 17th.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 115 positive cases for Lincoln County in their 5 p.m. update.

