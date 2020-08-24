Advertisement

Man wanted for a possible connection to Milton homicide caught in South Dakota

Timothy Sargent is wanted by US Marshals for his alleged involvement in two Akron shootings and an Indiana shooting.
Timothy Sargent is wanted by US Marshals for his alleged involvement in two Akron shootings and an Indiana shooting.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted for a possible connection to a homicide investigation in Milton has been caught in South Dakota.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Timothy Sargent and his accomplice were captured in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday.

Deputies say they are going to Indiana to compare evidence in their case to a murder investigation there.

According to affiliate WOIO in Cleveland, Timothy Sargent is wanted by US Marshals for his alleged involvement in two shootings in Akron and a shooting in Indiana.

Investigators say they are looking into the possibility that Sargent is connected to the shooting death of David Wesley Martin, 62, of Milton.

Martin was involved in what was first reported as a deadly crash along Route 60, early Wednesday morning, in the Milton area near the Wallace Funeral Home. It was later determined by deputies that Martin died of gunshot wounds.

Sargent also allegedly shot a man on Akron’s Towpath trail Monday night.

He has a warrant out for attempted murder because of that incident.

Sargent and 20-year-old Savanna Emich are also persons of interest in a Wednesday night shooting in near O’Bannon State Park in New Albany, Indiana.

Two family members were shot in their car before they crashed into a tree line.

Both the driver and front passenger suffered gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

Click here for our previous coverage on this.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Marshall intramural contact sports start with COVID-19 precautions

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Kim Rafferty
Marshall University students play in an intramural soccer tournament.

Local

Another 12 cases of COVID-19 linked to Morehead State University

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Since Friday, 27 cases have been linked to the University.

Local

Nine cases of COVID-19 reported in Greenup County include three children

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Health officials say a 5-year-old girl, 8-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old girl are in home isolation after testing positive.

Law

UK students discuss possible football fan experience

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
A UK spokesperson says that physical distancing will likely lead to a reduced capacity.

Latest News

Breaking

Lincoln County reports first COVID-19 death

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to a social media post from the health department, a 59-year-old man died from the virus.

Local

Woman arrested on drug charges in Milton

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
A woman was arrested Sunday in Milton on several drug charges after police say they found her with cocaine, heroin, and pills.

News

Police: One dead; two hurt in shooting at Fayette Mall in Lexington

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and WSAZ News Staff
Lexington police say there has been a shooting at Fayette Mall. The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Sunday.

Local

3-day-old infant among new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chad Hedrick
Overall, Kentucky stands at 43,529 total cases, and says the new reports are at a plateau, but are still not going down.

Local

3 new COVID-19 deaths, an additional 637 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

Updated: 17 hours ago
As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 3,978 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 114,802 cases reported statewide.

Regional

Ohio firefighter in ‘very bad shape’ after crash involving drunk driver, fire department says

Updated: 17 hours ago
A New Miami firefighter is in “very bad shape” after his car was hit by a drunk driver, according to a Facebook post by the department.