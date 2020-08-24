Man wanted for a possible connection to Milton homicide caught in South Dakota

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man wanted for a possible connection to a homicide investigation in Milton has been caught in South Dakota.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, Timothy Sargent and his accomplice were captured in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Monday.

Deputies say they are going to Indiana to compare evidence in their case to a murder investigation there.

According to affiliate WOIO in Cleveland, Timothy Sargent is wanted by US Marshals for his alleged involvement in two shootings in Akron and a shooting in Indiana.

Investigators say they are looking into the possibility that Sargent is connected to the shooting death of David Wesley Martin, 62, of Milton.

Martin was involved in what was first reported as a deadly crash along Route 60, early Wednesday morning, in the Milton area near the Wallace Funeral Home. It was later determined by deputies that Martin died of gunshot wounds.

Sargent also allegedly shot a man on Akron’s Towpath trail Monday night.

He has a warrant out for attempted murder because of that incident.

Sargent and 20-year-old Savanna Emich are also persons of interest in a Wednesday night shooting in near O’Bannon State Park in New Albany, Indiana.

Two family members were shot in their car before they crashed into a tree line.

Both the driver and front passenger suffered gunshot wounds.

This is a developing story.

