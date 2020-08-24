Marshall students return to class

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For Marshall freshman Alex Freeman, his first day of college has been an experience similar to many freshmen -- just for a different reason.

“I did have one class today and I wasn’t supposed to be in there,” Freeman said.

But this wasn’t just walking into the wrong room; it was walking in on the wrong day.

“I go on Fridays every other week, and the weeks I’m not in there in person, I’m online,” Freeman said.

With staggered classes and many being offered online, the sons and daughters of Marshall returned to campus for a different kind of first day of school, both in the classroom and socially.

“Meeting new people, it’s been kind of awkward,” Freeman said.” Because you got a mask on and stuff like that.”

Those social differences were even visible around the Memorial Fountain.

“The most obvious thing has to be the amount of people,” said Marshall sophomore Zachary Dial. “Like today, last year, this area was packed. It was jam-packed”

Marshall is still testing students through the end of the week with walk-up locations at the Memorial Student Center and on the parking lot in the 1800 block of 6th Avenue.

University officials say Marshall has a positivity rate of two-tenths of a percent among completed tests.

Click or tap here for more information on Marshall’s COVID-19 protocol.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.