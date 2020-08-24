Advertisement

Men accused of robbing pay lake

Arrested was Ty Howard, 23, of Lucasville, Ohio and Hunter Goodwin, 19, of Columbus, Ohio.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two men are in jail Monday after deputies with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office say they stole items from a pay lake business and injured an employee.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini says the robbery happened on Saturday, August 22.

The sheriff’s office got a call from the Gray Wolfe Lodge Pay Lake at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday. The caller told deputies one man began taking merchandise such as fishing poles as the other hit an employee.

When deputies arrived they viewed the encounter on surveillance video and were able to identify both men.

Deputies’ located one of the men at his girlfriend’s apartment in the Wheelersburg area. Detectives say they also located the stolen property at this location.

The other man called into the sheriff’s office, officials say.

Ty Howard, 23, of Lucasville, Ohio and Hunter Goodwin, 19, of Columbus, Ohio were arrested. Both have been charged with aggravated robbery.

The men are in the Scioto County Jail on a $100,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court.

The injured employee was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released.

Scioto County Sheriff Marty V. Donini stated that the quick arrest was the result of the deputies, detectives and the public who assisted in this investigation.

