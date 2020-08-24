Advertisement

Mingo County goes from orange to green on COVID-19 color-coding system

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mingo County was one of the last 12 counties to report a COVID-19 case in West Virginia.

Mingo County Health Department official Keith Blankenship said it wasn’t until July when the number of cases shot up.

“For the month of July we moved into a 5.91 percent positivity rate, which was second in the state,” Blankenship said.

He said in July the county saw about 15 cases per day, making the positivity rate for Mingo almost double the rate for the state.

Just a week ago, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) labeled the county in the orange. As of Monday, had moved the county into the green.

“Although we are green this morning, that was shocking to me too,” Blankenship said.

He said, according to the metric, the county is averaging under three cases per day, but Blankenship says the county is over that number.

He said he expected the color to be yellow when he checked Monday morning.

“We know anything above three keeps us in the yellow and we are still averaging three, four cases per day,” Blankenship said.

He said the county holds testing everyday at multiple locations.

Blankenship said one center, the Mingo Health and Wellness Center, has been instrumental.

CEO Dr. Dino Beckett runs the Mingo Health and Wellness Center, which provides COVID testing everyday.

“The stuff that we are doing, that does not change based on the color. We are still doing the same standard of care and best practices to keep those numbers down,” Beckett said.

Blankenship says the county’s COVID numbers may sometimes be a few days behind, depending on where they come from and how they are reported to the DHHR.

“What’s happening is, as of this morning, we have 229 cases in Mingo County. If you pull up the dashboard, it shows 213 cases, which is a variation of 16 cases,” Blankenship said.

But Blankenship said the trends in cases is still going down.

In order to provide accurate decisions and information, health, education, and local government leaders from Mingo and sometimes nearby counties meet every Wednesday to discuss all things COVID related.

Blankenship said while they check the numbers and color of the county daily, informed decisions at the local level is important.

“Our outbreaks could be more localized at times and it would not make sense to shut down schools on the east end verses west, that would not make sense because our county is long,” Blankenship said.

Blankenship said it may take a few weeks for the DHHR to work out the database online, but he expects it to be more streamlined in the coming weeks.

