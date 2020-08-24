Name of person killed in Fayette Mall shooting released

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the person who died after a shooting at Fayette Mall has been released.

The coroner’s office says the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr.

The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says at least three people were shot and were taken to the hospital. Police later confirmed one of the male victims, now identified as Bottoms, had died.

Police say it does not appear that the shooting was random, and it’s possible the suspect and deceased victim knew each other.

The Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit searched and eventually cleared the mall.

Fayette Mall posted on social media that it would remain closed the remainder of Sunday, but would be open for normal business hours Monday.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at (859) 258-3600.

5 p.m. UPDATE - THIS IS NOT AN ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENT.



The mall is currently being evacuated and officers are checking each store. Mall patrons and employees are being sheltered on LexTran buses. Please continue to avoid the area if possible.#fayettemall #lexingtonky — Lexington Police (@lexkypolice) August 23, 2020

I’m at Fayette Mall were police have blocked off all the entrances.



I just talked to a woman who said she heard multiple shots inside.



People are being evacuated from the mall. pic.twitter.com/3c9ZMIvJC1 — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) August 23, 2020 Police have moved a few of us to the Target across Reynolds Road. A police helicopter is still circling overhead. pic.twitter.com/Z5SX2OxXKF — Victor Puente (@thevictorpuente) August 23, 2020

