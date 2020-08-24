Advertisement

Name of person killed in Fayette Mall shooting released

By WKYT News Staff
Aug. 23, 2020
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The name of the person who died after a shooting at Fayette Mall has been released.

The coroner’s office says the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Kenneth Wayne Bottoms Jr.

The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

Lexington Police Chief Lawrence Weathers says at least three people were shot and were taken to the hospital. Police later confirmed one of the male victims, now identified as Bottoms, had died.

Police say it does not appear that the shooting was random, and it’s possible the suspect and deceased victim knew each other.

The Emergency Response Unit and Canine Unit searched and eventually cleared the mall.

Fayette Mall posted on social media that it would remain closed the remainder of Sunday, but would be open for normal business hours Monday.

Police ask anyone with information about the case to contact them at (859) 258-3600.

This is a breaking news story and it will be updated as we learn more

