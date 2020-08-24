Nine cases of COVID-19 reported in Greenup County include three children

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Of nine cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in Greenup County, three were in children 10-years-old or younger.

Health officials say a 5-year-old girl, 8-year-old girl, and a 10-year-old girl are in home isolation after testing positive.

The other cases range in ages 31 to 83-years-old.

As of Sunday, 177 cases have been reported since the start of the pandemic. Forty-four are considered active cases.

Two people from Greenup County have died from virus-related complications.

