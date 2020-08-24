Nine more cases of COVID-19 reported in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed, according to the Mingo County Health Department.

This brings the total number of cases to 82 laboratory confirmed cases for the month of August.

The health department says these additional nine cases are from the weekend between August 21-23.

There is a 73-year-old woman, 3-year-old boy, a 58-year-old man, a 15-year-old male, a 26-year-old man, a 42-year-old woman, a 35-year-old woman, a 7-year-old woman and an 88-year-old man confirmed with the coronavirus.

As of Monday morning, Mingo County has tested 3,462 cases with 229 laboratory positive cases, 3,233 negative cases, 59 active cases and 165 recovered.

Mingo County is yellow based on the WV metrics for daily cases per 100,000 on a seven day rolling average for the School Alert System.

