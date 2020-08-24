Advertisement

No marching bands permitted at W.Va. football games

No marching bands will be permitted at West Virginia football games. WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan tells WSAZ the decision was made Sunday.
No marching bands will be permitted at West Virginia football games. WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan tells WSAZ the decision was made Sunday.
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - No marching bands will be permitted at West Virginia middle and high school football games says WVSSAC officials.

WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan tells WSAZ the decision was made Sunday. However, he adds this is an “ever evolving situation” as they look at the situation as it evolves to better serve student athletes, which includes band members.

As for dance teams, Dolan says the WVSSAC does not over see them, but feels they shouldn’t be allowed to perform either if bands can’t.

Dolan says the reason behind the decision is because of the limited number of fans allowed at football games due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The WVSSAC says they will continue to monitor the situation as new data on the virus is released.

