One person dies in connection to COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there are 1,304 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County. This is up 23 from Sunday.

1,290 are confirmed cases and 14 are probable.

There are 370 active cases, which is down 22 from Sunday.

28 associated deaths have been reported as of Monday afternoon.

44 more people have recovered, bringing the total to 906.

