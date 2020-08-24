Over 1,000 customers without power

Advertisement

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Over 1,000 people are without power in the Charleston area.

According to Appalachian Power, 1,624 people lost power at 10:53 a.m. Monday.

This is near Quarrier Street, US Route 60, Virginia Street East and Kanawha Boulevard East.

It’s estimated to be restored at 5:00 p.m. Monday evening.

There’s no word on the cause of the outage.

WSAZ has reached out to AEP.

