Advertisement

Sato wins second Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

The Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.
Sato wins his second Indy 500.
Sato wins his second Indy 500.(NBC Sports)
By Jenna Fryer
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Takuma Sato snatched a second Indianapolis 500 victory at empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where the Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

IndyCar officials declined to throw a red-flag after a massive crash by Spencer Pigot with just a handful of laps remaining. Pigot needed medical attention on the track, the crash scene was a massive debris field and there was no way the race could resume without a stoppage.

Dixon, the five-time IndyCar champion who had dominated the race, could only follow Sato across the finish line under yellow.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law

UK students discuss possible football fan experience

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Lowe
A UK spokesperson says that physical distancing will likely lead to a reduced capacity.

Sports

ECU moves all undergraduate courses online for fall semester

Updated: 12 hours ago
University residence halls will move-out this week ending on Aug. 30. The university says they will work with international students, student athletes, and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus.

Sports

Logan County Still In The Red

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
WV Dept. of Education Releases Saturday Night Metric Calendar

Sports

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.

Latest News

Sports

Patriots Getting Ready For 2020

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
George Washington is preparing for 2020 season opener at Jefferson

VOD Recordings

GW Preps For 2020 Season

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT
GW High School Football WV

VOD Recordings

Ironton vs. Jackon Ohio HS Scrimmage

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 11:33 PM EDT
Ironton Vs. Jackson In Ohio HS Scrimmage

Sports

Ironton & Jackson Scrimmage Friday Night

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 9:44 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
The Tigers and Ironmen scrimmaged Friday night at Tanks Memorial Stadium.

Local

All Conference USA Fall Sports Moved To Spring Except Football

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:40 PM EDT
All CUSA fall sports moved to spring of 2021

Sports

No Fans At Kentucky Derby Next Month

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 4:25 PM EDT
No fans will be allowed at 2020 Kentucky Derby next month in Louisville.