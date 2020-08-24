Spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A dozen new cases of the coronavirus have been reported by health officials in Pike County.

This brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 311.

Health officials say of the 311 cases, 24 are active and 284 have recovered.

There have been three patients to pass away from COVID-19 complications.

The 12 recently diagnosed with the virus are symptomatic, officials say.

The new cases are a 40-year-old woman, a 67-year-old man, a 25-year-old man, an 84-year-old man, an 81-year-old woman, a 48-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman, two minor aged men, a 52-year-old woman, a 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.