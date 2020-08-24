Advertisement

State Route 7 shut down due to accident

It happened around noon on Monday between mile post three and four.
It happened around noon on Monday between mile post three and four.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - An accident involving two vehicles and a semi has shut down State Route 7 near Middleport.

It happened around noon on Monday between mile post three and four. This is between Hobson Drive and Leading Creek Road.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, two people from the cars were hurt. The driver of the semi is ok.

Troopers say all lanes of State Route 7 is closed. You’re asked to use the Middleport Business Route and go back out onto Leading Creek.

EMS and fire departments are on scene.

Dispatchers say a helicopter has been called in.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

