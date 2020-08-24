State Route 7 shut down due to accident

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - An accident involving two vehicles and a semi has shut down State Route 7 near Middleport.

It happened around noon on Monday between mile post three and four. This is between Hobson Drive and Leading Creek Road.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, two people from the cars were hurt. The driver of the semi is ok.

Troopers say all lanes of State Route 7 is closed. You’re asked to use the Middleport Business Route and go back out onto Leading Creek.

EMS and fire departments are on scene.

Dispatchers say a helicopter has been called in.

