Ten additional COVID-19 cases reported at West Virginia State University

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The number of positive COVID-19 cases on West Virginia State University’s campus increased again Monday.

School leaders say they were notified Monday of 10 additional cases.

Since the start of the fall semester there have been 23 positive test results reported to the University.

Those 23 positive results include: 15 students and 8 employees of the university.

Contact tracing has already been initiated and is being led by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the WVSU Office of Safety and Compliance to notify those who have been in contact with the individuals.

The individuals are currently in quarantine and must be cleared by their physician or county health department before resuming regular campus activity.

Deep cleaning and sanitizing has taken place in areas where the individuals are known to have been. Those who have been in close contact with the individuals are also being tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine pending the test results.

