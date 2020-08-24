UK students discuss possible football fan experience

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - Football season in the heart of Big Blue Nation is set to be one unlike any other.

As UK head football coach Mark Stoops and his Kentucky Wildcats prepare for an unconventional season, school officials are trying to determine what the game day experience for fans will look like.

A UK spokesperson tells WSAZ that while no official determination has been made, physical distancing will force a reduced capacity at Kroger Field.

Some students on campus are just looking forward to the action, whether they get to see it in person or not.

“I would rather no fans in the stands but they still play,” said UK freshman Leslie Fitzpatrick. “Cause this was supposed to be on record one of the greatest Kentucky football teams ever and I’d rather have to watch at home on my TV so they could play than have two games and have to cancel because half the players are sick.”

“You got to think about the players. We got to keep them safe. They’re student-athletes too, they’re dealing with this too.”

The Wildcats open up their season on the road against Auburn on Sept. 26, then return to Lexington for their home-opener against Ole Miss on Oct. 3.

