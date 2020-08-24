Woman accused of fraudulently withdrawing funds

CALHOUN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman was arrested in Calhoun County after allegedly withdrawing funds from another woman’s bank account, the county sheriff’s department said Monday.

Lonnie Nichole Lawson, 42, who was arrested during the weekend, faces five fraudulent counts of withdrawing funds.

Lawson was taken to the Central Regional Jail. Her bond is $50,000.

Other details aren’t immediately available.

