Woman flown to hospital after shooting

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in the chest.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Sunday along Curtis Smith Road in Otway.

Deputies say a man called 911 saying his wife heard a popping noise and then she said she might have been shot.

When crews arrived, they found a woman shot in the upper chest area.

She was flown to the hospital and is listed as stable.

No other information has been released.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Detective Kirk Jackson at 740-351-1093.

