WVU completes baseline coronavirus testing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has finished baseline coronavirus testing.

This is part of its Return to Campus plan.

According to WVU, 26,726 tests were collected from students and employees across the WVU System from July 20 through August 22.

Morgantown tested 24,284 students and employees. There were 1,046 tests at Keyser and 1,396 in Beckley.

The positive test results increased on Morgantown’s campus as testing volume went up within the last ten days.

Officials with WVU say the total cumulative percent positive remains low at 0.64%.

