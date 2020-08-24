Advertisement

WVU completes baseline coronavirus testing

This is part of its Return to Campus plan.
This is part of its Return to Campus plan.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University has finished baseline coronavirus testing.

This is part of its Return to Campus plan.

According to WVU, 26,726 tests were collected from students and employees across the WVU System from July 20 through August 22.

Morgantown tested 24,284 students and employees. There were 1,046 tests at Keyser and 1,396 in Beckley.

The positive test results increased on Morgantown’s campus as testing volume went up within the last ten days.

Officials with WVU say the total cumulative percent positive remains low at 0.64%.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

One person dies in connection to COVID-19

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, there are 1,304 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County. This is up 23 from Sunday.

Local

23-month-old among 6 new COVID-19 cases in Greenup County

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The other cases involve a 48-year-old man, a 24-year-old man, a 54-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman, and a 5-year-old boy.

Local

Is Ohio still a swing state?

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Kyle Midura
Polls show President Trump and fmr. V.P. Joe Biden in a tight race, even as the Buckeye State leans further right. Washington Correspondent Kyle Midura looks into why, and what it means for 2020 and beyond.

Local

Coronavirus outbreak reported at nursing home

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the Trinity Health Care of Logan has 87 positive residents, 55 positive staff and five deaths.

Latest News

Local

Boyd County confirms another case of coronavirus

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center has confirmed another case of COVID-19.

Local

Woman accused of fraudulently withdrawing funds

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Lonnie Nichole Lawson, 42, was arrested during the weekend in Calhoun County and faces five fraudulent counts of withdrawing funds.

Regional

Lawsuit filed against WVU Board of Governors regarding boulder crashing into car & PRT

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WDTV News Staff
A woman is suing the West Virginia University Board of Governors after a boulder that crashed into her car and the PRT in Feb. 2020.

Coronavirus

How to recognize COVID-19 symptoms in children

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
While the COVID-19 symptoms in children are the same as they are for everyone else, there are key signs to watch for.

Local

Four additional cases of COVID-19 in Meigs County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Meigs County has 23 active cases and 86 total (71 confirmed, 15 probable) since April.

Local

Men accused of robbing pay lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Two men are in jail Monday after deputies with the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office say they stole items from a pay lake business and injured an employee.