12 test positive at University of Charleston

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 12 people have tested positive for the coronavirus at the University of Charleston.

According to the university, the return-to-campus protocol shows 12 positive out of 1,643 tests. 10 of those positive results are students and two are employees.

These tests were given between July 26 and August 16, 2020 with a 0.7% positive rate. Officials say the positive results are on the Charleston campus. The Beckley campus has had no positive test results.

Those who tested positive were isolated immediately. Three of the students were commuter students and they are isolating at home. Seven of the students were residential and are isolating in an area set aside for those who test positive while living on campus.

The university is working with the Charleston Area Medical Center and Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare. All students and employees who will be on a UC campus will be tested. This week should finish up the majority of return-to-campus testing and results will be closely monitored.

The university’s health and safety protocols follow the CDC, West Virginia Governor’s Office, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and Kanawha-Charleston Health Department guidance on testing, isolation, quarantine, contact tracing, cleaning, distancing and personal protective equipment. 

“The UC community willingly complies with established health and safety protocols,” said Marty Roth, UC President. “We are doing everything we can to keep our campus safe.  All of these measures are designed to serve our students, employees, and communities during a very challenging pandemic and unique school year.” 

