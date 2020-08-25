2 men arrested on drug charges in Kenova

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Two men were arrested Monday night on drug charges in two separate traffic stops, Kenova Police say.

Officers say the stops turned up distribution amounts of heroin and fentanyl.

Rodney Mayes, 47, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is charged with possession with intent to deliver heroin.

In the second stop, Christopher Bush, 42, of Grayson, Kentucky was arrested and charged with second-offense DUI and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

