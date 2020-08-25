2 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Two new COVID-19 cases are reported in Boyd County.

The Boyd County Emergency Management agency made that announcement Tuesday.

The newest cases include a 27-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. Both are isolating at home.

The county has had 58 cases this month alone and 222 overall since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 193 have recovered.

There have been four virus-related deaths.

