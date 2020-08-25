3 additional COVID-19-related deaths reported in Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Three more COVID-19-related deaths are reported in Lewis County.

The Lewis County Health Department made that announcement Tuesday.

The latest deaths were residents from Vanceburg Rehabilitation and Care, which has had a widespread outbreak.

At that facility alone, 72 residents and 30 staff members have tested positive since Aug. 1.

