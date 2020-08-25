Search underway for missing child

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A police search is underway for a missing boy.

According to Charleston Police Department, Austen James was last seen leaving his home in the 600 block of South Park Road at approximately 10 Monday night.

Austen is 9-years-old, 4′3″ and weighs around 87 lbs.

Police say he is possibly wearing a white t-shirt, red and black pajama pants and no shoes.

Police say Austen no longer wears braces.

Anyone with information on Austen James is urged to call Metro Communication at 304-348-8111 or the Charleston Police Department at 304-348-6400.

