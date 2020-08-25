Cabell County Schools votes for blended model for fall semester
Students will go two days a week and do remote learning the three other days.
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell County school board voted to go with a blended model the upcoming fall semester.
Wednesdays will be used as deep cleaning days.
Students also have the option for virtual learning only.
