Conservative lawmaker says Ohio governor should be impeached

In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio.
In this Dec. 13, 2019 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A conservative GOP House lawmaker says fellow Republican Gov. Mike DeWine should be impeached over his handling of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. John Becker is a Republican from Cincinnati.

He said in a release Monday that he has drafted 10 articles of impeachment against the first-term governor.

Becker accuses DeWine of improperly shutting down the March presidential primary, arbitrarily ordering some businesses closed while allowing others to remain open, and instituting an unpopular statewide mask mandate.

DeWine spokesman Dan Tierney says the governor is focused on saving lives and getting Ohioans back to work.

