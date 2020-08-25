COVID-19 related death reported in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Four new positive cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death was reported Tuesday by the Greenup County Health Department.

Officials say a 79-year-old woman has passed away from virus complications. Three people have now died during the COVID-19 pandemic in the county.

According to the health department, 187 people have tested positive, with 53 of those cases still considered active.

