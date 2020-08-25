Deadly motorcycle crash closes southbound lanes of W.Va. Turnpike at Chelyan

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead and crews are searching for a possible second victim after a motorcyle crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The crash was first reported a little before 2 Tuesday morning just south of the Chelyan exit. Crews found the motorcycle crashed but could not find the person on board. After a two hour search, Metro 911 tells us one body was found, but crews are still searching for a second person they say was on the motorcycle.

The southbound lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike are closed at the Chelyan exit as crews reconstruct the crash and search for the second person they say was on the motorcycle.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.