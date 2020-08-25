Advertisement

Deadly motorcycle crash closes southbound lanes of W.Va. Turnpike at Chelyan

One person is dead, and crews are searching for a second believed to have been thrown from the motorcyle.
One person is dead, and crews are searching for a second believed to have been thrown from the motorcyle.(John Green)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:24 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead and crews are searching for a possible second victim after a motorcyle crash on the West Virginia Turnpike.

The crash was first reported a little before 2 Tuesday morning just south of the Chelyan exit. Crews found the motorcycle crashed but could not find the person on board. After a two hour search, Metro 911 tells us one body was found, but crews are still searching for a second person they say was on the motorcycle.

The southbound lanes of the W.Va. Turnpike are closed at the Chelyan exit as crews reconstruct the crash and search for the second person they say was on the motorcycle.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

2 men arrested on drug charges in Kenova

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Officers say the two separate traffic stops turned up distribution amounts of heroin and fentanyl.

News

New assistant superintendent of Putnam County Schools named

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
Putnam County Schools has named a new assistant superintendent.

News

Marshall University students return to class

Updated: 6 hours ago
Students on Monday returned to class at Marshall University for the first time in months.

News

Putnam County dance teams rally together for Board of Education support

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
At Monday night’s Putnam County Board of Education meeting, the Poca and Winfield High School dance teams stood together with one goal - to grant dance teams the ability to perform during football games.

Latest News

News

No marching bands permitted at football games in West Virginia

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Band members say they're being treated unfairly.

Forecast

From heat to downpours

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Tony Cavalier
In the normally pedestrian late August period on the calendar, an active week of weather is shaping up across America.

Regional

One charged with murder in connection with Fayette Mall shooting, two others arrested

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The incident started around 4 p.m. Sunday near the Bath & Body Works store.

News

Ironton students return to school, some opting for in-person learning five days a week

Updated: 7 hours ago
Monday was the first day of school for Ironton students in Lawrence County, Ohio, some choosing in-person learning five days a week.

VOD Recordings

ECU says "we're playing it" concerning Sept. 12th game with Marshall

Updated: 8 hours ago
ECU Interim Chancellor Still Plans On Game With Marshall September 12th

Local

Back-to-school plan altered in Boone County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
The Boone County School Board voted Monday night to limit how many students will be in the classroom for the first few months of school with a staggered start.