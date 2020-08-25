ECU Official Says “We’re Playing It”

GREENVILLE, NC (WSAZ) - ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson pulled no punches Sunday morning when asked about the September 12th game when they host Marshall. “We’re playing it” was the end of one of his quotes. East Carolina announced also that day that all fall sports would move to online classes but special considerations would be made for international students, student-athletes, and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus. Also they stated athletic calendars are not expected to be altered beyond what is already established.

Marshall plays at East Carolina Saturday September 12 in what will be an emotional game for both communities as the 50th anniversary of the Marshall plane crash will be remembered. The 1970 Herds’ last game was a loss in Greenville before the flight bringing them home crashed near Tri-State Airport.

