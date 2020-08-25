Advertisement

ECU Official Says “We’re Playing It”

Game with Marshall is still on despite fall classes going online in Greenville
By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, NC (WSAZ) - ECU Interim Chancellor Ron Mitchelson pulled no punches Sunday morning when asked about the September 12th game when they host Marshall. “We’re playing it” was the end of one of his quotes. East Carolina announced also that day that all fall sports would move to online classes but special considerations would be made for international students, student-athletes, and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus. Also they stated athletic calendars are not expected to be altered beyond what is already established.

Marshall plays at East Carolina Saturday September 12 in what will be an emotional game for both communities as the 50th anniversary of the Marshall plane crash will be remembered. The 1970 Herds’ last game was a loss in Greenville before the flight bringing them home crashed near Tri-State Airport.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

VOD Recordings

ECU says "we're playing it" concerning Sept. 12th game with Marshall

Updated: 59 minutes ago
ECU Interim Chancellor Still Plans On Game With Marshall September 12th

Sports

Kentucky high schools can keep practicing for fall

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jim Treacy
Kentucky high schools can continue preparing for fall sports

Sports

UK Men’s Basketball adds Flint to staff as assistant coach

Updated: 6 hours ago
Flint served as an assistant under Calipari for seven seasons at UMass

National

AP Top 25: Clemson No. 1, followed by Ohio State, Alabama

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Ohio State (1,504 points) was a close No. 2 behind Trevor Lawrence and Clemson (1,520), which starts atop the rankings for the second straight season. The Tigers beat the Buckeyes in a thrilling College Football Playoff semifinal last season.

Latest News

Law

UK students discuss possible football fan experience

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT
|
By John Lowe
A UK spokesperson says that physical distancing will likely lead to a reduced capacity.

Sports

Sato wins second Indianapolis 500 under caution at empty track

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:07 PM EDT
|
By Jenna Fryer
The Japanese racer held off Scott Dixon and ultimately won under caution.

Sports

ECU moves all undergraduate courses online for fall semester

Updated: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:21 AM EDT
University residence halls will move-out this week ending on Aug. 30. The university says they will work with international students, student athletes, and hardship cases who apply to continue to live on campus.

Sports

Logan County Still In The Red

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:21 PM EDT
|
By Jim Treacy
WV Dept. of Education Releases Saturday Night Metric Calendar

Sports

Kentucky football showing zero signs of apprehension in practice

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:36 PM EDT
|
By Alex Walker
With the season opener at Auburn just over a month away, the Wildcats have to ramp up their intensity in a hurry.

Sports

Patriots Getting Ready For 2020

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 3:57 PM EDT
George Washington is preparing for 2020 season opener at Jefferson