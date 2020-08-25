Eight more deaths reported in W.Va. related to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Eight additional deaths related to the coronavirus have been reported in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, as of 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, there have been 403,394 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,395 total cases and 187 deaths.

The DHHR says the deaths include 65-year old man from Logan County, a 72-year old woman from Logan County, a 72-year old woman from Logan County, an 86-year old woman from Taylor County, a 73-year old woman from Wyoming County, a 92-year old woman from Grant County, a 64-year old woman from Kanawha County and a 51-year old woman from Cabell County.

1,722 cases are still considered active in the state.

Officials say 7,486 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (769), Boone (130), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (493), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (188), Gilmer (18), Grant (134), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (66), Harrison (258), Jackson (192), Jefferson (328), Kanawha (1,246), Lewis (32), Lincoln (111), Logan (446), Marion (211), Marshall (134), Mason (86), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (219), Monongalia (1,059), Monroe (79), Morgan (37), Nicholas (44), Ohio (289), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (136), Putnam (252), Raleigh (328), Randolph (221), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (100), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (230), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (292), Wyoming (51).

