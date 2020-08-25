Advertisement

Farmers’ Almanac: ‘Winter of the great divide’

‘Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west'
The Farmers’ Almanac forecasts: “Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west. And everything crazy in between!”
The Farmers' Almanac forecasts: "Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west. And everything crazy in between!"
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac are out with their winter forecast and what you get depends a lot on where you live.

The publication dubs it the “Winter of the great divide: Cold and snowy in the north. Drought in the west. And everything crazy in between!”

The 2021 edition of the Farmers’ Almanac breaks the country into eight forecast zones.

The winter wild card will be in the region stretching from the Tennessee and lower Ohio River valleys to New England, the Almanac says.

An intense weather system will keep storms active throughout the winter, delivering a wintry mix of rainy, icy and/or snowy weather throughout the season, according to the publication.

“The forecast for the upcoming winter looks a lot different from last year, quite divided with some very intense cold snaps and snowfall,” according to editor Peter Geiger.

Last year’s forecast was dubbed the “Polar Coaster,” because it was supposed to be filled with lots of ups and downs.

