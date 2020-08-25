First COVID-19-related death reported in Jackson County, Ohio

JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – The first COVID-19-related death is reported in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Health Department made the announcement Tuesday, saying the case involved a resident from Oakwood Community Health Center.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, there have been 142 cases overall in Jackson County with 12 hospitalizations.

Seventy-five people have recovered from the virus.

